The county’s Director of Public Health, Jonathan Gribbin, is calling for help to keep transmissions down, warning the virus “has not gone away.”

His words come as the town's mayor Andy Abrahams called for residents to “consider the risks and use common sense” as figures revealed Mansfield was the second worst in the country for Covid infections.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Covid dashboard, today (August 20) shows Covid rate cases per 100,000 (up to August 15) at 591.9 with 647 cases in the seven days up to and including August 15. In the same period, Ashfield’s case rates, per 100,000, recorded 464.4 with 594 cases.

Jonathan Gribbin

Calling for the public’s help, Mr Gribbin said: “The rate of new COVID-19 infections in Mansfield, Ashfield and across much of Nottinghamshire is running at high levels. This is because some people will go on to experience symptoms which disrupt their plans and impact their well-being for months not days.

"Many dozens of people across the county are experiencing complications requiring hospital treatment, for some the severity of the disease requires critical care. Our vaccination programme has massively reduced the number of people hospitalised or dying as a result of COVID-19, most people eligible have already taken advantage of the protection it gives. But we are concerned that some people remain unprotected.

“These high rates of new infection also have serious implications for the work our local NHS is doing to manage waiting lists and other pressures. We don’t know what the Autumn will hold but it is likely that the return of cooler weather and more indoor mixing will increase transmission leading to further loss of health due to COVID-19, and increased activity in our health and social care system.

“Therefore, the Nottinghamshire county public health team continues to work closely with partners like Mansfield District Council to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our communities. But to ensure we can live safely with COVID-19 in the months ahead. I am once again asking for everyone’s help.

“Firstly, vaccination sites across the county are offering walk-in appointments without booking. If you have questions, staff at the vaccination site can help. By getting vaccinated, you are protecting yourself and your community.

“Secondly, it remains essential for anyone with symptoms to isolate immediately and book a PCR test straight away. Thirdly, with COVID-19 circulating so widely, I’d like to remind people who do not have symptoms, they can still get a rapid Covid-19 lateral flow test twice a week. Find out how to get a test kit on the council’s website Asymptomatic Community Testing for people without Covid-19 symptoms. If your LFT result is positive, you must self-isolate and get a PCR test to confirm the result, to help reduce further transmission.

“Finally, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infections through frequent hand-washing with soap, using face coverings in crowded indoor settings, and socialising outdoors wherever possible or in rooms with fresh air circulating.

“The virus has not gone away but following these measures will allow everyone in Nottinghamshire to live safely with COVID-19.