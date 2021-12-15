Prime Minister's praise for King's Mill Covid vaccine hero
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has singled out a vaccine hero from King’s Mill Hospital to the nation.
Giving a press conference to the nation about the rise of the Omicron variant this evening, Mr Johnson, highlighted Kim Kirk for her efforts, before placing King’s Mill in Mansfield.
After praising the NHS’s efforts to step up the booster jab campaign in the face of the rising omicron cases with just 48 hours’ notice, he said: “Those teams are going to keep going through Christmas and beyond, jab heroes like Kim Kirk, leading the King’s Mill Hospital vaccination hub in Mansfield, who was asked a year ago to do it for four weeks and has been doing it ever since, with 180,000 jabs and counting.”