Prime Minister's praise for King's Mill Covid vaccine hero

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has singled out a vaccine hero from King’s Mill Hospital to the nation.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 5:39 pm
Kim Kirk, right, marking the first anniversary of the first Covid jab at King's Mill Hospital.

Giving a press conference to the nation about the rise of the Omicron variant this evening, Mr Johnson, highlighted Kim Kirk for her efforts, before placing King’s Mill in Mansfield.

After praising the NHS’s efforts to step up the booster jab campaign in the face of the rising omicron cases with just 48 hours’ notice, he said: “Those teams are going to keep going through Christmas and beyond, jab heroes like Kim Kirk, leading the King’s Mill Hospital vaccination hub in Mansfield, who was asked a year ago to do it for four weeks and has been doing it ever since, with 180,000 jabs and counting.”

Read More

Read More
Nightclubs in Mansfield slam new Covid passport regulations

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

Boris JohnsonPrime MinisterKing's Mill HospitalOmicronMansfield