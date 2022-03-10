Almost 200 new positive Covid tests across Mansfield and Ashfield in latest 24-hour period as cases rise again

A total of 33,468 cases had been confirmed in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today, Thursday, March 10, up 90 from 33,378 yesterday, Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mansfield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,606 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 29,046.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 102 in the last 24 hours to a total of 37,816, giving an infection rate of 29,466 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 105 to 34,264, giving an infection rate of 27,386, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 51 to 23,379 and an infection rate of 28,755.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 84,092 over the period, to 19,457,976.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

One Covid-related death was recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died in Bolsover, taking the death toll to 251 people.

The death tolls in Ashfield, Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood remain unchanged at 410, 369 and 272 respectively.

They are among 12,930 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccines

The figures also show 60,717 people in Mansfield have received a booster or third does of a Covid-19 vaccine by Wednesday, March 9, 60 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 79,237 people, or 78 per cent, had received two jabs by that date.

In Ashfield, 71,979 people, 64 per cent, have received a booster, while in Newark & Sherwood, it is 75,234 people, or 66 per cent.

In Bolsover, 48,685 people, 67 per cent of those aged 12 and over, have received a third Covid jab.

Across England, 66 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.