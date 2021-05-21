Over 40s can now 'walk-in' for 'life-saving' Covid jabs in Mansfield and Ashfield

No appointments are necessary and folk in the 40-49 age group can simply turn up for their first dose at the Mansfield NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Centre inside the former Wickes DIY store on Chesterfield Road and at Kirkby’s Ashfield Health Village.

Their message to residents comes as the vaccination programme continues to gather pace, with anyone over 34 in the county now invited to have their first vaccination.

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer for the area’s NHS and Clinical Commissioning Group, also told a weekly briefing of journalists on Friday that 80 per cent of over 65s in

Health chiefs are urging anyone over 40 to take advantage of a ‘walk-in’ service at two vaccination centres in Mansfield and Kirkby.

Nottinghamshire were now fully vaccinated – and revealed 860,553 doses had been given, which included 320,000 second jabs.

"There is now strong and increasing evidence that the vaccines do protect people from serious illness and death,” she said.

"We can say that 11,700 lives have been saved due to vaccines and 33,000 have been prevented from being very seriously ill.

“We now need to press ahead with the vaccine programme and we are offering first doses to everyone over 34 who is eligible for a vaccine.

"For the 40-49 group, they can now walk in at any of our five main vaccination sites, with no need to book.”

The news comes as fewer people in Nottinghamshire’s hospitals are being treated for the virus – with only 31 patients admitted across the county up to May 18.