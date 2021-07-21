Sutton town centre, which is set to benefit from millions of pounds worth of funding.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny leader of the council, issued a message of optimism for Ashfield as the country takes its first tentative steps towards normality after the easing of most lockdown restrictions.

He stressed that the council had been “incredibly proud to have delivered all its services without interruption during the various lockdowns”.

For instance, he said, “the council was a local lifeline as we handed out thousands of food parcels, prescriptions and welfare support to the elderly and vulnerable, as well as nearly £50 million of government grants to local businesses”.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council.

However, he also assured residents that there was now “a plan full of ambitious programmes for the next three years” to help Ashfield recover from the pain of the pandemic.

"We have a record of action, keeping our promises and delivering the services that residents deserve,” said Coun Zadrozny, who leads the ruling Independents group on the council.

"We will complete the long-promised development of the £15.5 million Kirkby Leisure Centre, which includes a swimming pool, climbing wall, events space and more.

"There will also be a new pool at Hucknall and gym improvements at the Lammas centre in Sutton.”

Coun Zadrozny said the council will focus too on its town centres after “the tremendous success” of winning more than £70 million of funding for Sutton and Kirkby.

He added: "Exciting projects will include working with Sutton Academy to develop a public theatre, with Sherwood Observatory to develop an exciting, new visitor-centre, and with West Notts College to deliver an ambitious advanced distribution and manufacturing centre.

"We already have a successful programme of improvements for green spaces and parks, and this will continue at a pace.

"We have also embarked on a programme of social housing to meet housing needs, using derelict or under-used sites.

"And we have revamped the council’s digital platforms, including our website, which means residents can now access a huge range of products and services online at times convenient to them.

"The lockdowns had no impact on our ambition, drive and delivery. Local councillors have always worked closely with their communities, and will continue to do so now that all restrictions have been lifted.”