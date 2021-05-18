One new coronavirus death at King's Mill Hospital trust

NHS England figures show 567 people had died in hospital at the trust – which runs King’s Mill Hospital – as of 5pm on Sunday (May 16).

That was an increase of one compared to Friday, when there were 566.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week. The previous week there were no new deaths recorded.

One new coronavirus death has been recorded at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust over the weekend, the latest official figures show.

The victims were among 18,024 deaths recorded across the Midlands, which is the worst affected of England's seven NHS regions.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.