A total of 417 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 8, up from 416 the week before.

They are among 16,035 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result and whose usual residence was Mansfield.

A total of 173,821 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 8, up from 173,360 last week.