A total of 399 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, May 24, – up from 398 on Monday.

There was one more death recorded in the period in Bolsover, taking the total to 269 people.

The number of people to have died in Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood stands at 450 and 312 respectively.

A total of 152,433 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by May 3.

They are among 14,143 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.