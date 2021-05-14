Number of patients treated for Covid-19 at King's Mill Hospital trust falls

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 11 was down from 12 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sherwood forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 56 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 16.

Across England there were 921 people in hospital with Covid as of May 11, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Sherwood forest Hospitals Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 55 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 62 per cent.

The figures also show that four new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 9.

This was down from five in the previous seven days.