NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 63 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, May 17.

It is down 14 from thr 77 people in trust hospitals the previous Tuesday, May 10.

The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen 43 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 111.

Across England there were 5,733 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 173 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 1 coronavirus patient in hospital as of May 17, down from 22 the previous week and 48 a month ago.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 61 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 42 per cent.