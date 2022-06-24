NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 33 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, June 21.
It is down one from the 34 people in trust hospitals the previous Tuesday, June 14.
The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen 35 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 51.
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 22 coronavirus patient in hospital as of June 21, up from eight the previous week and zero a month ago.
Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 29 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has risen by 5 per cent.
The figures also show 18 new Covid patients were admitted to Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ sites in the week to June 19, up from 17 in the previous seven days, while 14 new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, up from five the previous week.