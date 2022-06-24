NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 33 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, June 21.

It is down one from the 34 people in trust hospitals the previous Tuesday, June 14.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen 35 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 51.

Across England there were 5,733 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 173 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 22 coronavirus patient in hospital as of June 21, up from eight the previous week and zero a month ago.

Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 29 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has risen by 5 per cent.