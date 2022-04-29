Number of Covid deaths in Mansfield nears 400

The dashboard shows 388 people had died in the area by yesterday, April 28, up from 387 on Wednesday.

One more Covid-related death was also recorded in Newark & Sherwood, taking the death toll in the district to 302.

The death tolls in Ashfield and Bolsover were unchanged at 440 and 262 respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 151,884 Covid deaths were recorded throughout England by April 28.

They are among 13,840 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.