A total of 425 people had died in Broxtowe borough when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12, the same as January 5.

They are among 16,414 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose residence was Broxtowe borough.

A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12, up from 177,037 the previous week.