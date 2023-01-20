A total of 467 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, January 19, up from 463 the week before.

The figure in Ashfield also rose by five over the same period, from 544 to 549, while two more deaths were recorded in Bolsover district, where the figure rose from 319 to 321.

The death toll across Newark & Sherwood was unchanged at 381.

Across England there were 6,299 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18, with 146 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

They are among 16,507 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

A total of 179,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 19, up from 178,133 a week ago.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 81 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on January 18, at 8am, the same as on the same day the previous week.

It is up from a month ago. There were 62 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 23 coronavirus patients in hospital as of January 11, up from 20 the previous week and 14 four weeks ago.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has fallen by 27 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has fallen by 16 per cent.

