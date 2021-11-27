New lockdown measures announced as one of two cases of new deadly covid strain revealed in Notts

Speaking to the nation at around 5pm on Saturday, November 27, Mr Johnson announced plans to increase African countries where the new Omicron variant of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the Nottingham area.

Anyone entering the UK – including British citizens returning from abroad – must also attend a testing site within two days of entering the UK, and self-isolate until they are given the all-clear.

Anyone living in the same household as anyone who contracts the new variant will also have to self isolate for 10 days.

New measures have been brought in

Face coverings are also being made mandatory in shops and on public transport again.