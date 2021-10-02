The new diagnostic centre will be a ‘one-stop-shop’ for checks, scans and tests, and is being backed up by a £350 million government investment.

Kings Mill Hospital is one of 40, to receive the funding which is hoped will ease backlogs, whilst patients will benefit from earlier diagnostic tests. It will also help reduce hospital visits, lessening the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

It is also anticipated that it will provide around 2.8 million scans in the first full year of operation.

MP Lee Anderson at Kings Mill Hospital

The hub is also part of the NHS’s net zero ambitions which, by providing multiple tests at one visit, reduces the number of patient journeys and helps cut carbon emissions and air pollution.

GPs will be able to refer patients to the centre so they can access life-saving checks closer to home, and be diagnosed for a range of conditions more conveniently for patients, whilst being more efficient and resilient against the risk of cancelled tests in hospitals due to COVID-19.

The centre will be staffed by a multi-disciplinary team of staff including nurses and radiographers and will be open seven days a week.

Nationwide, the centres are aimed at levelling up access to cancer and other tests to tackle backlogs built up during the pandemic

The MP for Ashfield said “This is great news for Ashfield. The pandemic has created a backlog of cases throughout the country and I am really pleased we are getting this facility. I have always promised to bang the drum for Ashfield and I will continue to do so”.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid, said: “Tackling waiting lists will require new and more innovative ways of delivering the services people need. That is why we’re making it easier and more convenient to get checked.

Our new community diagnostic centres will bring those crucial tests closer to home including in the communities that need them most. They will help enable earlier diagnosis, allowing us to catch cancer and other issues as quickly as possible, and save more lives”.