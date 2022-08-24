Network of vaccination sites being drawn up for Nottinghamshire booster drive

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in the county who remain most vulnerable to the virus will be encouraged to take up a fourth Covid-19 vaccine jab once it becomes available next month.

NHS bosses in Nottinghamshire say the roll out will start in September, prioritising those most at risk from the virus.

The national booking service, used by millions at the height of the pandemic, will reopen on September 5, with jabs starting a week later.

An autumn booster jab will be offered to everyone aged 50 and over.

This will initially be open to over-75s and frontline health and social care workers, with the oldest and most vulnerable to be called forward first.

It will eventually roll out to everyone aged 50 and above, as well as pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions.

People will be able to access the booster provided at least three months have passed since their last dose, with a network of vaccination centres to again become operational this autumn.

Residents aged 50 and above will also be encouraged to take up the flu jab alongside the Covid booster. The flu vaccine will be available via community pharmacies and GP surgeries.

Amanda Sullivan. NHS Nottinghamshire chief executive, said: “When the time comes, I encourage anyone invited to take up both an autumn booster and flu jab, to do so as quickly as possible.

“It will give you maximum protection this winter. Our staff have been working very hard to prepare and a number of vaccination sites across the city and county will be able to be booked from September 5.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 is our best defence against becoming very unwell and we have already seen what a difference this has made within our own hospitals.

“I would urge all those who are eligible to book in for a jab to make sure they have topped up their immunity ahead of this winter.”

The NHS is currently drawing up a site list for all vaccination centres in the county.

It has also confirmed people will be contacted directly when it is their turn to receive the Covid jab, with residents encouraged not to contact the NHS about their eligibility.

The previous three phases of the Covid jab have seen millions of doses administered to residents in the city and county.

Government figures show 1.8 million jabs have been given across Nottinghamshire, with 519,687 people currently fully vaccinated with all three doses as of August 17.