Nearly two-thirds of people in Mansfield fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 56,840 people had received both jabs by June 20 – 64 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 54,982 were aged 25 and over – 70 per cent of the age group.

It means 1,858 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Nearly two-thirds of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Mansfield

Across Mansfield, 82 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Manor, Hornby and Peafields, with 90.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) King's Walk, Berry Hill and Oakham, 89.5 per cent

3) Forest Town and Newlands, 87.5 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill, 64.1 per cent

2) Newgate and Carr Bank, 71.1 per cent

3) Oak Tree and Ransom Wood, 75.1 per cent

Across England, 26.4m people had received a second dose of the jab by June 20 – 58 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 25.6m people aged 25 and over – 65% of the age group.