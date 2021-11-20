Nearly 60 patients in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in trust beds for Covid-19 by 8am on November 16 was up from 48 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 22 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 36.

The trust runs Mansfield Community, Newark and Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospitals.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally and the number on mechanical ventilators both increased by 9 per cent in the last four weeks.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show, up one from last Tuesday.

There were nine trust beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago – the trust runs a string of sites, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill.

Across England, there were 6,623 people in hospital with Covid as of November 16, with 796 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The figures also show 38 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH in the week to November 14, down from 52 in the previous seven days.

One new patient was admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare, down from two in the previous week.