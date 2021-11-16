MP urges Eastwood residents to take up Covid booster jab as 'dozens and dozens' admitted to hospital

Hospitals across Nottinghamshire are once again under significant pressure – with health officials describing ‘dozens and dozens’ of Covid-19 patients now requiring treatment.

Director of Public Health for Nottinghamshire, Jonathan Gribbin, said patients as young as 40 are being struck down with serious side effects of the virus and some are in a critical condition in local hospitals.

Mr Gribbin said between 300 to 400 people per day are testing positive in the county.

Eastwood MP Lee Anderson

He said: “Covid is still a serious health hazard for people in Nottinghamshire. We still remain very much in the heat of the pandemic.

“In many ways it’s our local NHS and care system that are at the heart of the furnace with a high degree of strain and pressure.

“That follows on from 18 months of strain and pressure. With winter ahead it is vital we continue to do what we can to protect ourselves and our local NHS.”

The pressure is compounded by patients also coming forward with illnesses they left untreated during the pandemic.

To help ease the strain, MP Lee Anderson has urged all residents across Eastwood and Ashfield to come forward for their booster jabs when eligible.

He said: “Thanks to the people who have come forward to get their jabs, we’ve been able to open up the country and make progress back towards normal life.

“More than ten million people across the country have now received a booster jab.

“It is vital each and every one of us continues to play our part – to protect our loved ones and the NHS, and to stay ahead in the race against the virus, by taking up the offer of a vaccine.

“Through a renewed national effort to get jabbed against Covid and flu, building on the biggest flu programme in history, we can continue saving lives by building up our protection against the virus.