More than two in five people in Mansfield fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 38,766 people had received both jabs by May 16 – 44 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 33,279 were aged 40 and over – 58 per cent of the age group.

It means 5,487 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than two in five people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Mansfield, 70 per cent of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Manor, Hornby and Peafields, with 80.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) King's Walk, Berry Hill and Oakham, 77.7 per cent

3) Forest Town and Newlands, 76.3 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill, 51.6 per cent

2) Newgate and Carr Bank, 58.3 per cent

3) Oak Tree and Ransom Wood, 65.4 per cent

Across England, 17.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 16 – 38 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 15.1 million people aged 40 and over – 53 per cent of the age group.

In total, 30.4 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 67 per cent of people over 16.