More than 900 new Covid cases in Mansfield and Ashfield over the weekend

A total of 27,281 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, January 17, up 496 from 26,785 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 24,948 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 22,953.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 444 over the weekend to a total of 31,128, giving an infection rate of 24,255 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 24,948 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 22,953.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 427 to 27,936, an infection rate of 22,689, while positive tests in Bolsover district rose by 288 to 19,219 and an infection rate of 23,638.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 239,015 over the period, to 15,305,410.

Changes to testing rules mean that from January 11, people with a positive lateral flow test need to report their result and self-isolate, but do not need to take a confirmatory PCR test unless they develop symptoms.

Six more coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows two more people died in both Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood, taking the death tolls to 382 and 257 respectively.

One more person died in both Mansfield and Bolsover, taking their death tolls to 349 and 231 respectively.

They are among 12,077 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Jabs

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 77,556 people had received both jabs by Sunday, January 16 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 90,678 and 58,825 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 90,878 people had received both jabs by Sunday, 80 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.