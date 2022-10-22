More than 85 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 89 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, October 19.

It is up from the 82 people in trust hospitals the previous Wednesday, October 12.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 remained unchanged compared with four weeks ago.

Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 32 coronavirus patients in hospital as of October 19, up from 17 the previous week and more than double four weeks ago, when there were 11.

Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42 per cent.

