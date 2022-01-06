More than 800 new Covid cases across Ashfield and Mansfield

A total of 28,336 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, January 5, up 522 from 27,814 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 22,079 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 20,701.

Cases in Mansfield rose by 297 in the last 24 hours to a total of 24,491, giving an infection rate of 22,397 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 296 to 25,364, an infection rate of 20,600, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 253 to 17,219 and an infection rate of 21,178.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 193,814 over the period, to 13,835,334.

Four coronavirus deaths were recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows two people died in Ashfield, alongside one each in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood, taking the death tolls to 370, 341 and 251 respectively.

The death toll in Bolsover is unchanged at 229 people.

They are among 11,864 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Due to a delay in reporting, vaccine data for local authorities in England is not available today.