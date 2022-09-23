More than 80 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid
Latest figures show more than 80 people are in hospital with Covid across Mansfield and Ashfield.
NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 89 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, September 21.
It is up from the 74 people in trust hospitals the previous Wednesday, September 14.
The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 44 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 62.
Most Popular
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 11 coronavirus patients in hospital as of September 21, down from 12 the previous week and 15 a month ago.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3 per cent.
The figures also show 37 new Covid patients were admitted to Sherwood Forest Hospitals in the week to September 19, up from 36 in the previous seven days, while no new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, compared with three the previous week.