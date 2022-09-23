More than 80 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 89 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, September 21.

It is up from the 74 people in trust hospitals the previous Wednesday, September 14.

The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 44 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 62.

Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 11 coronavirus patients in hospital as of September 21, down from 12 the previous week and 15 a month ago.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3 per cent.