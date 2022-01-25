More than 750 new Covid cases over the weekend in Mansfield and Ashfield

A total of 28,327 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, January 24, up 359 from 27,968 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 25,905 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 23,976.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 404 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 32,242, giving an infection rate of 25,123 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 405 to 28,975, an infection rate of 23,533, while positive tests in Bolsover district rose by 263 to 19,903 and an infection rate of 24,479.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 244,626 over the period, to 15,953,685.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Three more coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the districts in the latest 24-hour period.

Two more people died in Bolsover and one in Ashfield, taking the death tolls to 234 and 387 respectively.

The death tolls in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood remain unchanged, at 355 and 261 respectively.

They are among 12,214 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Vaccination

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 77,878 people had received both jabs by Sunday, January 23 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 91,039 and 59,068 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 91,150 people had received both jabs by Sunday, 80 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.