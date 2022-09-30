More than 75 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 77 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, September 28.

It is down from the 89 people in trust hospitals the previous Wednesday, September 21.

The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 45 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 53.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 12 coronavirus patients in hospital as of September 28, up from 11 the previous week and down from 18 a month ago.

Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11 per cent.

