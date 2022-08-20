More than 75 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 74 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, August 16.

It is up from the 64 people in trust hospitals the previous Tuesday, August 9.

The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen by 10 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 82.

Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 24 coronavirus patients in hospital as of August 16, down from 32 the previous week, and down 40 per cent from 40 a month ago.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39 per cent.