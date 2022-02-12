More than 75 people in hospital across Mansfield and Ashfield with coronavirus

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 68 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, February 8.

It is down from the 72 people in hospital the previous Tuesday, February 1.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has decreased by 58 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 126.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 72 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, down from 77 the previous week and 80 a month ago.

Across England there were 11,471 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 385 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally decreased by 32 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators, has decreased by 44 per cent.

The figures also show 39 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to February 6, down from 40 in the previous seven days, while 17 new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, up from six in the previous seven days.