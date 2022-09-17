More than 70 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 74 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, September 14.

It is up from the 59 people in trust hospitals the previous Wednesday, September 7.

The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 9 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 68.

Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 12 coronavirus patients in hospital as of September 14, down from 22 the previous week and 24 a month ago.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32 per cent.