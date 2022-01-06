More than 650 new Covid cases across Ashfield and Mansfield

A total of 28,689 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, January 6, up 353 from 28,336 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 22,354 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 20,971.

Cases in Mansfield rose by 301 in the last 24 hours to a total of 24,792, giving an infection rate of 22,672 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 328 to 25,692, an infection rate of 20,866, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 216 to 17,435 and an infection rate of 21,444.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 179,731 over the period, to 14,015,065.

Four coronavirus deaths were recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows two people died in Mansfield, one in Ashfield and one in Bolsover, taking the death tolls to 343, 371 and 230 respectively.

The death toll in Newark & Sherwood is unchanged at 251 people.

They are among 11,882 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Vaccines

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,096 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, January 5 – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover, 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 89,959 people, 90,327 and 58,508 people respectively.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.