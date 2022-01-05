More than 630 further coronavirus cases in Ashfield and Mansfield

A total of 27,814 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, January 4, up 351 from 27,463 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 21,673 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 20,437.

Cases in Mansfield rose by 288 in the last 24 hours to a total of 24,194, giving an infection rate of 22,125 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 394 to 25,068, an infection rate of 20,360, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 221 to 16,966 and an infection rate of 20,867.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 218,705, to 13,641,520.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded across any of the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows 368 people had died in Ashfield by January 4, alongside 340 in Mansfield, 250 in Newark & Sherwood and 229 in Bolsover.

They are among 11,832 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Vaccines

The figures also show four in five people in Ashfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 89,830 people had received both jabs by Monday – 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Mansfield, 77,028 people had received both jabs by January 3, 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood the figure stands at 90,223 people, or 79 per cent of those eligible.

The figures also show 58,455 people in Bolsover district had received both jabs, or 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.