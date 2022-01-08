More than 600 new Covid cases across Mansfield and Ashfield in 24 hours

A total of 29,011 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, January 7, up 322 from 28,689 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 22,605 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 21,235.

Cases in Mansfield rose by 280 in the last 24 hours to a total of 25,072, giving an infection rate of 22,928 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 178,163 over the period, to 14,193,228.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 261 to 25,953, an infection rate of 21,078, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 198 to 17,633 and an infection rate of 21,688.

Two more coronavirus deaths were recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died in Mansfield and one in Ashfield and one in Bolsover, taking the death tolls to 344 and 372 respectively.

The death toll in Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover are unchanged at 251 and 230 people respectively.

They are among 11,897 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Vaccines

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,163 people had received both jabs by Thursday, January 6 – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover, 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 90,007 people, 90,386 and 58,557 people respectively.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.