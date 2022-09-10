More than 50 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid
Latest figures show more than 50 people are in hospital with Covid across Mansfield and Ashfield.
NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 59 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, September 7.
It is up from the 53 people in trust hospitals the previous Wednesday, August 31.
The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen slightly in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 65.
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 22 coronavirus patients in hospital as of September 7, up from 18 the previous week, and down from 32 a month ago.
Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of September 7, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46 per cent.
The figures also show 37 new Covid patients were admitted to Sherwood Forest Hospitals in the week to September 5, up from 21 in the previous seven days, while four new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, up from three in the previous week.