More than 50 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid
Latest figures show more than 50 people are in hospital with Covid across Mansfield and Ashfield.
NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 61 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, August 23.
It is up from the 74 people in trust hospitals the previous Tuesday, August 16.
The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen by 22 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 78.
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 14 coronavirus patients in hospital as of August 23, down from 24 the previous week, and down 58 per cent from 33 a month ago.
Across England there were 6,436 people in hospital with Covid as of August 23, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 53 per cent.
The figures also show that 29 new Covid patients were admitted to Sherwood Forest Hospitals in the week to August 21, down from 43 in the previous seven days, while two new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, up from one in the previous week.