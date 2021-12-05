More than 50 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals – was caring for 47 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday.

The figures show the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30 was down from 56 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 13 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 34.

Across England there were 6,123 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 806 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust – which runs units across the county, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill – was caring for 15 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, the figures show.

The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30 was down from 22 on the same day the previous week.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators, which has decreased by 6 per cent.

The figures also show 27 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH beds in the week to November 28, down from 41 in the previous seven days, while seven new patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, up from two the previous week.