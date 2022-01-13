More than 450 new coronavirus cases recorded in Ashfield and Mansfield in just 24 hours

A total of 26,605 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, January 13, up 258 from 26,347 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 24,330 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 22,423.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 210 in the last 24 hours to a total of 30,505, giving an infection rate of 23,770 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 234 to 27,346, an infection rate of 22,210, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 178 to 18,807 and an infection rate of 23,131.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 105,679 over the period, to 14,967,817.

Changes to testing rules mean that from January 11, people with a positive lateral flow test need to report their result and self-isolate, but do not need to take a confirmatory PCR test unless they develop symptoms.

Three more coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died in Ashfield, Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood, taking the death tolls to 377, 347 and 255 respectively.

The death toll in Bolsover remains unchanged at 230 people.

They are among 12,028 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Jabs

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,416 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, January 12 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood, 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 90,506 and 90,701 people respectively.

In Bolsover, 58,722 people had received both jabs by Monday, 81 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.