More than 450 new cases of coronavirus across Ashfield and Mansfield in 24 hours

A total of 31,208 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, February 1, up 236 from 30,972 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 28,539 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 26,435.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 223 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 35,188, giving an infection rate of 27,418 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 213 to 31,665, an infection rate of 25,717, while positive tests in Bolsover district rose by 116 to 21,792 and an infection rate of 26,803.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 112,452 over the period, to 17,428,345.

Thirteen more coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the districts in the latest 24-hour period – deaths are also being recorded using the new episode-based case definition, to include reinfections. This means a person is included if they die within 28 days of any positive test, instead of their first positive test.

Six more people died in Ashfield, three in Newark & Sherwood and two each in Mansfield and Bolsover, taking the death tolls to 398, 264, 361 and 243 respectively.

They are among 12,468 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccination

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 78,397 people had received both jabs by Monday, January 31 – 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

In Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs – 91,515, 91,649 and 59,358 people respectively.

Across England, 84 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose.