More than 350 new positive Covid results in Mansfield and Ashfield in just a day

A total of 26,785 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, January 14, up 180 from 26,605 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 24,495 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 22,576.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 179 in the last 24 hours to a total of 30,684, giving an infection rate of 23,909 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 163 to 27,509, an infection rate of 22,342, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 124 to 18,931 and an infection rate of 23,284.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 98,578 over the period, to 15,066,395.

Changes to testing rules mean that from January 11, people with a positive lateral flow test need to report their result and self-isolate, but do not need to take a confirmatory PCR test unless they develop symptoms.

Four more coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows three people died in Ashfield and one in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood, taking the death tolls to 380 and 348 respectively.

The deaths toll in Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover remain unchanged at 255 people and 230 respectively.

They are among 12,048 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Jabs

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 77,455 people had received both jabs by Thursday, January 13 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 90,533 and 58,744 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 90,712 people had received both jabs by Thursday, 80 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.