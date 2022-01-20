More than 340 new Covid cases in just 24 hours across Ashfield and Mansfield

A total of 31,666 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, January 20, up 172 from 31,494 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 24,674 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 23,440.

Cases in Mansfield rose by 173 in the last day, to 27,806, giving an infection rate of 25,428 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 27,806 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 20.

Postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 97 to 19,544 and an infection rate of 24,038, while in Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 149 to 28,393, an infection rate of 23,060.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 106,533 over the period, to 15,613,283.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Twor more coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died on both Ashfield and Bolsover, taking the death tolls to 385 and 232 respectively.

The death tolls in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood remain unchanged at 352 and 261 people respectively.

They are among 12,168 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Vaccinations

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 77,697 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, January 19 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 90,823 and 58,971 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 90,948 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, 80 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.