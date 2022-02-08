More than 330 positive Covid tests recorded across Ashfield and Mansfield in 24 hours

A total of 31,891 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, February 7, up 263 from 31,628 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 29,164 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 27,111.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 293 over the weekend to a total of 35,888, giving an infection rate of 27,964 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 282 to 32,376, an infection rate of 26,295, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 193 to 22,264 and an infection rate of 27,383.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 176,747 over the period, to 17,866,632.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

One coronavirus death was recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died in Ashfield taking the death toll to 400.

The death tolls in Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover remain unchanged at 363, 266 and 244 people respectively.

They are among 12,603 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccines

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 78,610 people had received both jabs by Sunday, February 6 – 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 82 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 91,643 and 59,482 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 91,959 people had received both jabs by Sunday, 81 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 84 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.