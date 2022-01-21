More than 330 new cases of coronavirus across Ashfield and Mansfield in 24 hours

A total of 27,968 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, January 21, up 162 from 27,281 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 25,576 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 23,592.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 172 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 31,838, giving an infection rate of 24,808 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 177 to 28,570, an infection rate of 23,204, while positive tests in Bolsover district rose by 96 to 19,640 and an infection rate of 24,156.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 95,776 over the period, to 15,709,059.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Four more coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the districts in the latest 24-hour period.

Three more people died in Mansfield and one in Ashfield and one in Newark & Sherwood, taking the death tolls to 355 and 386 respectively.

The death tolls in Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover remain unchanged, at 261 and 232 respectively.

They are among 12,187 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Vaccination

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 77,729 people had received both jabs by Thursday, January 20 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 90,844 and 58,987 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 90,966 people had received both jabs by Thursday, 80 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.