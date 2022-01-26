More than 300 new cases of coronavirus across Ashfield and Mansfield in 24 hours

A total of 28,481 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, January 25, up 154 from 28,327on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 26,046 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 24,125.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 152 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 32,394, giving an infection rate of 25,241 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 145 to 29,120, an infection rate of 23,650, while positive tests in Bolsover district rose by 104 to 20,007 and an infection rate of 24,607.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 94,031 over the period, to 16,047,716.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Ten more coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the districts in the latest 24-hour period.

Five more people died in Bolsover, three in Mansfield and two in Ashfield, taking the death tolls to 234, 358 and 389 respectively.

The death toll in Newark & Sherwood was unchanged, at 261.

They are among 12,259 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Vaccination

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 77,909 people had received both jabs by Monday, January 24 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 91,063 and 59,081 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 91,190 people had received both jabs by Monday, 80 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 84 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.