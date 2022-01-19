More than 300 new cases of coronavirus across Ashfield and Mansfield in 24 hours

A total of 27,434 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, January 18, up 496 from 27,281 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 25,088 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 23,103.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 167 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 31,295, giving an infection rate of 24,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Some 12,111 coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the East Midlands.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 141 to 28,077, an infection rate of 22,803, while positive tests in Bolsover district rose by 115 to 19,334 and an infection rate of 23,780.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 93,890 over the period, to 15,399,300.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Six more coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the districts in the latest 24-hour period.

Three more people died in Mansfield, two in Ashfield and one in Newark & Sherwood, taking the death tolls to 352, 384 and 258 respectively.

The death toll in Bolsover remains unchanged, at 231.

They are among 12,111 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Jabs

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 77,577 people had received both jabs by Monday, January 17 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 90,688 and 58,939 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 90,892 people had received both jabs by Monday, 80 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.