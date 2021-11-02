More than 30 people in hospital in Sutton and Mansfield with Covid

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust beds for Covid-19 was 36 on October 26 – one more than the previous week.

The trust runs Mansfield and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals..

A further 14 people were being treated in Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust beds – the trust runs units including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Across England, 6,883 people were in hospital with Covid on October 26, with 803 in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 34 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on ventilators has increased by 18 per cent.

The figures also show 35 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH in the week to October 24, down from 41 in the previous week, compared with five at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, up from three.