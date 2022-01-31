More than 250 new cases of coronavirus across Ashfield and Mansfield in 24 hours

A total of 28,944 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, January 28, up 138 from 28,806 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 26,469 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 24,571.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 130 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 32,838, giving an infection rate of 25,587 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 141 to 29,603, an infection rate of 24,043, while positive tests in Bolsover district rose by 100 to 20,318 and an infection rate of 24,990.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 88,506 over the period, to 16,333,980.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Four more coronavirus deaths have been recorded across the districts in the latest 24-hour period.

Two more people died in Bolsover and one more in both Mansfield and Ashfield, taking the death tolls to 240, 359 and 393 respectively.

The death toll in Newark & Sherwood was unchanged, at 261.

They are among 12,329 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Vaccination

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 78,260 people had received both jabs by Thursday, January 27 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 91,256, 91,401 and 59,253 people respectively.

Across England, 84 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.