More than 145 positive coronavirus tests in Mansfield and Ashfield in 24 hours

A total of 32,218 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, February 11, up 63 from 32,155 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mansfield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 29,463 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 27,494.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 84 in the last 24 hours to a total of 36,296, giving an infection rate of 28,282 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 32,218 cases had been confirmed in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 11.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 70 to 32,720, an infection rate of 26,574, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 54 to 22,542 and an infection rate of 27,725.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 58,316 over the period, to 18,220,515.

One coronavirus death was recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died in Ashfield taking the death toll to 400 people.

The death tolls in Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover remain unchanged at 365, 269and 248 people respectively.

They are among 12,678 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccines

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 78,690 people had received both jabs by Thursday, February 10 – 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 82 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 91,741 and 59,525 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 92,211 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, 81 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 85 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.