More than 130 people in hospital across Mansfield and Ashfield with coronavirus

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 126 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, January 11.

It is up from the 113 in hospital the previous Tuesday, January 4.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has also more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 48.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 80 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 66 the previous week and 22 a month ago.

Across England there were 16,939 people in hospital with Covid as of January 11, with 686 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally more than doubled in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 14 per cent.

The figures also show 103 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to January 9, up from 103 in the previous seven days, while 20 new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, down from 26 the previous week.