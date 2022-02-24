More than 110 positive Covid results across Mansfield and Ashfield in 24 hours

A total of 32,779 cases had been confirmed in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, February 23, up 53 from 32,726 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mansfield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 29,976 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 28,201.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 63 in the last 24 hours to a total of 37,031, giving an infection rate of 28,855 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 32,779 Covid cases had been confirmed in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 23

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 61 to 33,454, an infection rate of 27,170, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by just 19 to 22,967 and an infection rate of 28,248.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,235 over the period, to 18,734,683.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

TwoCovid-related deaths were recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows two more people died in Ashfield, taking the death toll to 407 people.

The death tolls in Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover remain unchanged at 369, 271 and 250 respectively.

They are among 12,813 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccines

The figures also show 60,179 of people in Mansfield have received a booster or third does of a Covid-19 vaccine by Tuesday, February 22, 60 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 78,965 people, or 78 per cent, had received two jabs by that date.

In Ashfield, 71,506 people, 64 per cent, have received a booster, while in Newark & Sherwood, it is 74,653 people, or 66 per cent.

In Bolsover, 48,315 people, 66 per cent of those aged 12 and over, have received a third Covid jab.

Across England, 66 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.