More than 110 people in hospitals across Ashfield and Mansfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 114 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, January 18.

It is down from the 126 in hospital the previous Tuesday, January 11.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has also more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 49.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 98 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 80 the previous week and 35 a month ago.

Across England there were 16,218 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18, with 614 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally more than doubled in the last four weeks. However the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 19 per cent.

The figures also show 78 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to January 16, down from 103 in the previous seven days, while 25 new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, up from 20 the previous week.